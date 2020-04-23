GREENSBURG -- Due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the 2019-20 school year, the IHSAA has announced that it is waiving the provisions of Rule 3-10 for the 2020-21 school year. This will allow athletes during the 2020-21 school year to compete without updating the physical they have on file from 2019-20.
Transfer students moving from one member school to another member school must provide a copy of their valid 2019-20 pre-participation physical and consent form to the receiving school in order to be eligible under Rule 3-8.
Incoming ninth grade students with a valid pre-participation physical and consent form completed and signed after April 1, 2019 will also be eligible to compete during the 2020-21 athletic season.
Any athlete that did not have a valid IHSAA pre-participation physical and consent form on file from the 2019-20 scholastic year is still required to have a valid pre-participation physical and consent form completed prior to eligibility and competition.
Though the rule has been waived, students, parents and member schools can still opt to get an updated physical on file using the IHSAA document dated after April 1, 2020.
Questions and concerns can be directed to the IHSAA at 317-846-6601.
