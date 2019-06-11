Indiana All-Stars rout Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS — With Indiana Mr. Basketball and Indiana University incoming freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis again leading the way, the Indiana senior All-Stars made short work of Kentucky on Saturday night.
Jackson-Davis finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, leading Indiana to a 120-74 win over Kentucky before 5,683 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Indiana completed a two-game sweep of the series after beating Kentucky 97-64 on Friday night in Louisville. Indiana has won 28 of the last 32 games in the series, which dates back to 1938.
Jalen Windham, a 6-foot-4 guard bound for Creighton, added 16 points for the Indiana All-Stars, while 6-10 center John Michael Mulloy of Carmel had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting inside. Mulloy is going to Butler next season.
Indiana raced to a 49-36 halftime lead and didn’t let up, pressing at times in the second half.
Guard Alex Hemenway and 360-pound center Dewand Jones each had 10 points, while Floyd Central’s Cobie Barnes had six points and five rebounds off the bench.
TreVon Smith led the Kentucky All-Stars with 13 points, with Louisville signee David Johnson adding 12 points. Kentucky played its second game without its Mr. Basketball, forward Dontaie Allen of Pendleton County, who sat out the game for undisclosed reasons. Allen is playing at Kentucky next season.
In the girls game, the Indiana All-Stars avenged a loss in Louisville on Friday night with a 76-71 win over the Kentucky All-Stars in overtime Saturday. Indiana Miss Basketball Jorie Allen, an IU signee, scored seven of her 18 points in overtime to help lead her team to the win. Another IU signee, forward Hannah Noveroske, also scored 18 points for Indiana.
Before the boys game, 1969 Indiana Mr. Basketball George McGinnis was honored for the 50th anniversary of his record-setting Indiana-Kentucky All-Star performance. McGinnis, who went on to an 11-year pro career in the ABA and NBA, scored 53 points and had 31 rebounds for Indiana against Kentucky in the 1969 game at Freedom Hall.
