NEW CASTLE – Eighteen men have been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.
The team includes 12 members named to the 1997 Indiana All-Star squad. Six other all-state players are included to recognize the top of Indiana’s high school class of 1997.
1997 Indiana All-Stars include Mr. Basketball Luke Recker, Travis Best, Jamaal Davis, Chris DesJean, Tom Geyer, Chad Hunter, Chad LaCross, Michael Menser, Cedric Moodie, Kyle Runyan, Caleb Springer and Cameron Stephens.
The remaining six, named to various all-state teams are Don Carlisle, Andy Foster, Matt Renn, Stephen Starks, Ben Tonagel and Josh Whitman.
2022 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 60th Men’s Awards Banquet on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
A midday reception, free and open to the public, will be held at the Hall of Fame museum in New Castle. The evening banquet will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall, which is located on the south side of Indianapolis.
Banquet reservations are now available through the Hall’s website or by calling (765) 529-1891. For more information, you may also email info@hoopshall.com.
-Information provided.
