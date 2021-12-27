Indiana and nonresident sportsmen got a real case of sticker shock when the license and fee increases were announced on Dec. 17 by the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife. Part of the shock of the increases is due because of the DNR’s lack of keeping up with fee increases in prior years. Many license fees have not been adjusted since 2006 or earlier; leaving many outdoor lovers gasping at the increases.
Here is a list of the resident license fees with the increase for 2022:
Combination Licenses
Hunting & Fishing – $32
Youth Consolidated Hunt/Trap – $12
Fishing
Annual Fishing – $23
One-day Fishing (includes Trout/Salmon) – $10
Senior Annual Fishing – No change
Senior Fish-for-Life – $23
Hunting
Annual Hunting – $20
Deer License Bundle – $91
Deer Archery (Archery Season) – $39
Deer Crossbow (Archery Season) – $39
Deer Firearm (Buck Only – Firearms Season) – $39
Deer Military/Refuge (federal military and national wildlife refuges only) – $39
Deer Muzzleloader (Muzzleloader Season only) – $39
Deer Reduction Zone (Reduction Zones only) – $39
Deer First Bonus Antlerless – $39
Deer – Second and Additional Resident Bonus Antlerless Deer License only – $24
Spring Turkey – $32
Fall Turkey – $32
Hunting Stamp Privileges
Waterfowl Stamp Privilege – $11
Game Bird Habitat Stamp Privilege – $11
Trapping
Annual Trapping – $20
Nonresident hunters, fishermen and trappers are hit with sticker shock as well with the increases. Like resident fees, they have not been increased in years. Some of the increases may well have an impact on the number of sportsmen, especially hunting coming to Indiana to pursue their sport.
Here is a list of the nonresident license fees with the increase for 2022:
Fishing
Annual Fishing – $60
One-day Fishing (includes Trout/Salmon) – $15
Seven-day Fishing – $35
Hunting
Annual Hunting – $90
Youth Annual Hunting – $20
Five-day Hunting – $50
Deer License Bundle – $550
Deer Archery (Archery Season) – $240
Deer Crossbow (Archery Season) – $240
Deer Firearm (Buck Only – Firearms Season) – $240
Deer Muzzleloader (Muzzleloader Season Only) – $240
Deer Military/Refuge (federal military and national wildlife refuges only) – $240
Deer Reduction Zone (Reduction Zones Only) – $240
Deer First Bonus Antlerless – $240
Deer Hunting – Second and Additional Non-Resident Bonus Antlerless Deer License only – $39
Youth Deer License Bundle – $91
Deer – Second and Additional Non-Resident Bonus Antlerless Deer License only – $39
Youth Deer Archery (Archery Season) – $39
Youth Deer Crossbow (Archery Season) – $39
Youth Deer Firearm (Buck Only – Firearm Season) – $39
Youth Deer Military/Refuge (Federal military and national wildlife refuges only) – $39
Youth Deer Muzzleloader (Muzzleloader season) – $39
Youth Deer Reduction Zone (Reduction Zones Only) – $39
Youth Deer First Bonus Antlerless – $39
Spring Turkey (Age 18 and up) – $175
Youth Spring Turkey – $32
Fall Turkey (Age 18 and up) – $175
Youth Fall Turkey – $32
Private Shooting Preserve – $20
Youth Private Shooting Preserve – $12
Hunting Stamp Privileges Waterfowl Stamp Privilege – $11
Game Bird Habitat Stamp Privilege – $11
Trapping
Youth Annual Trapping – $20
In their news release, the DNR explained the new fees will allow DFW to maintain core programs including habitat restoration, maintenance of public lands, scientific research and education, and expansion of other services to manage Indiana’s fish and wildlife for everyone to enjoy.
Funds will also go to the DNR Division of Law Enforcement to ensure it is equipped to provide public safety and enforce the laws governing natural resources.
The new license prices were determined by comparing license fees among other Midwestern states and balancing the rising costs of resource management.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
