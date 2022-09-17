One of the most exciting outdoor experiences for me is hunting wild turkey. To camouflage oneself, use the proper calls and avoid the super-sharp eyesight of the amazing bird is quite an accomplishment. It is hard to imagine Indiana woods without wild turkey, but over-hunting and habitat loss brought the bird to almost extinction throughout much of its historic territory. By the turn of the 19th Century, the wild turkey was gone from the entire State of Indiana.
I once asked an audience what group was responsible for the reintroduction of the Eastern Wild Turkey to Indiana. The answers ranged from the “National Wild Turkey Federation,” to the “US Fish & Wildlife Service,” to the “Audubon Society” and even, “The Boy Scouts.” No one came up with the right answer which is the United States Navy.
The Navy? Yes, the United States Navy!
Around 1956, the Commander of the Crane Naval Ammunition Depot in Martin County was disappointed to learn the rich habitat of the military base didn’t have wild turkeys. The Commander enjoyed hunting wild turkey in the Southern part of the United States and greatly missed the sport.
As all who served know, the military is capable of many things, and the higher the rank, the greater the possibilities!
Shumaker Naval Depot in Arkansas was contacted and given a “top secret” assignment. Shortly thereafter, the Commander of Crane and a handpicked support team met one of the super cargo carrier aircraft on the aircraft runway to off load two mysterious tarp covered boxes.
The two boxes were cages containing four wild turkey hens and one wild turkey tom. The birds were quickly ushered off to a secluded location on the base and released.
Chances of survival of the tiny flock were slim. If anything happened to the lone male bird, it was over. But by the grace of God, good habitat, control from poaching, and isolation from tame turkeys, the flock rapidly expanded. By the winter of 1960-61, it was estimated there were from 100 to 200 wild turkeys on the Indiana Naval base.
In the winter of 1960, the Pittman-Robertson grouse/turkey investigator received permission to trap and transport birds from the military facility.
Let’s just say the trapping expertise of the Hoosier conservationists weren’t as keen as the catch team at Shumaker Naval Depot. At the end of almost a year, only three birds were captured… two hens and one tom which were then relocated to Brown County State Park.
The next winter of trapping attempts proved to be an even more dismal failure with only one gobbler captured for release at Brown County State Park.
In 1963, the success of turkey trapping amounted to only three hens, which were released at Brown County State Park.
Not to despair… Indiana had an unbelievable population of ruffed grouse at the time, and the biologists’ ability to capture grouse was far better than their turkey attempts.
Indiana struck a deal with their neighbors in the “Show Me State,” and Missouri agreed to trade 20 turkeys for 80 Indiana ruffed grouse. The trade proved to be 70 grouse for 21 turkeys which were released in the Tell City Area of the Hoosier National Forest. The following year, 15 turkeys were received for grouse and released in the Harrison-Crawford State Forest. The new agreement in 1965 called for 60 grouse for 15 turkeys.
Indiana honed its turkey trapping skills and in 1968, 13 birds were captured in Perry and Harrison counties and released in Martin County. In 1969, 25 birds were taken from the Mogan Ridge area in Perry County and released in Pike and Jackson-Washington state forests.
History was made when in 1970 when 100 hunters from 1,500 applicants participated in the first modern day Indiana sanctioned wild turkey hunt. Over the four day hunt, most of the 60 who actually hunted heard or saw wild turkeys while six hunters got their gobblers.
The estimated number of hunters afield this spring was 65,254 who spent $32 per license. There was an estimated success rate of 19%. The state-wide flock is now estimated around 120,000 birds.
Not a bad return on a “Special Ops Assignment” by the United States Navy, and some bartering with our Southern neighbors!
Waterfowl Hunters Be Aware Of Avian Influenza
Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this year.
Avian influenza declined through the summer months; however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease. DNR advises hunters to be aware of a potential resurgence of avian influenza as the waterfowl hunting seasons’ progress.
Indiana DNR partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to test hunter-harvested waterfowl for highly pathogenic avian influenza during early teal season at multiple DNR Fish & Wildlife areas, including Goose Pond, LaSalle, and Jasper-Pulaski.
Symptoms of avian influenza may differ depending on the individual animal, and some animals having the virus do not display any symptoms.
Waterfowl with symptoms will often display unusual behaviors such as swimming in circles, tremors, a twisted neck, and/or have a general lack of coordination. In addition, sick birds may display nasal discharge, a cough, sneezing, and/or diarrhea.
If you see birds displaying these signs, or if you find multiple dead birds in a single area, report the case to Indiana DNR at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.
Hunters have several precautions to slow the spread of avian influenza:
- Do not harvest birds that appear obviously sick or found dead
- Process birds outdoors or in a well-ventilated area
- Wear gloves and wash hands before and after handling carcasses
- Disinfect all equipment used on dead birds (e.g., knives, surfaces)
- Refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and touching your eyes during processing
- Double-bag feathers and all bird remains before disposal. Place bird remains in the inner bag and tie it closed. Dispose of gloves in the outer bag before tying it closed.
- Prevent contact between all parts of wild birds and domestic birds
- Cook meat thoroughly
Read more about avian influenza at on.IN.gov/avian-flu.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
