When John Aitken passed away in Indianapolis on October 16, 1918, he was just one of many residents to die that month.
The city was then in the throes of the dreaded “Spanish flu” pandemic, which eventually killed tens of millions of people around the globe.
That month, the number of local flu cases soared. Indianapolis soon closed schools and movie theaters, banned all public gatherings and forced anyone going downtown to wear cumbersome “flu masks.” Obituaries in Indiana newspapers listed numerous residents who had “died of influenza-pneumonia.”
Among those eulogized was John Atiken. As one of the greatest race car drivers of the early 20th century he was considered a noted victim of the pandemic. In addition to competing in the Indianapolis 500 three times and coaching two other drivers to victory, his 41 starts and 15 victories at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway still stand as track records.
Called “a daredevil driver, who risked his life countless times,” many were surprised when an invisible virus, as opposed to a racing accident, took his life.
Born in Indianapolis on May 3, 1885, Aitken began racing at age 19. Within a few years he was breaking speed records across the United States. By 1911, one writer contended that Aitken had “the winning habit.” The tradition of victory, however, did not extend to the first Indianapolis 500, which was held in May 1911.
Although Aitken led the first lap at the inaugural Indy 500, mechanical issues knocked him out of the race at the 325th mile.
Despite the loss, Aitken’s involvement with the Indy 500 continued. In 1912, he managed the National Motor Vehicle Company’s team. One of his drivers, Joe Dawson, won the race. The following year, Aitken managed Jules Goux’s pit and watched the “Flying Frenchman” enter victory lane. In 1915, while again managing the National team, Aitken temporarily drove relief for two drivers, Gil Anderson and Earl Cooper, who earned third and fourth places.
As a driver, 1916 proved to be Aitken’s most successful year. He won multiple races across the country and earned more than $50,000, a considerable sum for the time. Although he secured the pole position in that year’s Indy 500 and led eight laps, he finished 15th.
With every victory, Aitken’s stature as a daredevil racer grew. It was also surprising that he had escaped injury. In 1917, he wrote that he had never “had a serious accident. During my racing career, however, many of my closest friends, some teammates and some competitors, have met with sad fates. This luck is not due to extraordinary skill on my part—it is just luck.”
Although Aitken retired from racing in 1917, his luck eventually ran out.
That autumn, the dreaded “Spanish flu” struck Indianapolis. Thousands died across the state, prompting the state board of health to ban public gatherings and close churches, movie theaters and schools. “This stringent order . . .” the Indianapolis Star reported, “will apply to every section of Indiana, whether the disease has made its appearance or not.”
Among the dead was Johnny Aitken. He fell ill on October 6. Pneumonia struck him down ten days later. The 33-year-old was buried in Indianapolis’s Crown Hill Cemetery.
At the time of his death, newspapers called Aitkin “one of the best known automobile drivers in America.” Another reporter noted that he “had participated in many dare-devil events on the Indianapolis speedway.”
Many were shocked that Aitken had survived multiple close calls on the track yet died from an illness. The St. Louis Star and Times wrote, “Johnny Aitken defied ill-luck in innumerable competitions of automobiles . . . Influenza came along and killed him—something the automobile drivers’ jinx had been unable to do.” His obituary ran from New York to California and appeared in Canadian newspapers.
In recent weeks, celebrities from Tom Hanks to Prince Charles have contracted coronavirus. Singers Joe Diffie and John Prine died from complications related to the illness. These deaths, and Aitken’s demise in 1918, remind us that celebrity is no shield to protect one from pandemics. Their passing should encourage us to continue to take precautions.
Aitken unfortunately fell ill when influenza was making an appearance in Indianapolis. An early victim of the disease that autumn, one wonders if faster efforts to ensure social distancing could have spared him from the illness.
Today, Aitken is remembered for his records at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We also need to think of him as a bellwether for the dangers of pandemics.
Stuart W. Sanders is the author of four books, including the new “The Ohio Belle Murder.”
