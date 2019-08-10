A large die-off of invasive common carp at J.E. Roush Lake in J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area near Huntington in 2017 failed to reduce the fish’s numbers, according to recent surveys of the lake. The die-off was triggered by the Koi herpesvirus (KHv), a contagious virus often found in carp, koi, and goldfish. The virus produces gill lesions eventually causing suffocation.
DNR biologists were hoping the die-off would reduce the number of common carp in the lake, but the aquatic invasive species is still the dominant fish in the 900-acre flood-control reservoir.
Aquatic invasive species are plants, animals, and diseases harming fish populations by competing with native species and changing aquatic habitats.
“We don’t know the total number of carp that were killed, but apparently not enough to dent the population,” said Jed Pearson, DNR fisheries biologist.
Last summer, Pearson and his sampling crew conducted a follow-up survey of the lake’s fish population using an electrofishing boat, gill nets, and trap nets.
During the survey, 69 common carp were collected measuring up to 24 inches long. The catch rate was higher than ever. Carp ranked second in number only to white crappies. They also ranked first by weight. Thirty-one goldfish, a close relative to carp, were also caught. The largest were 10 inches long.
“Carp have caused problems at J.E. Roush Lake ever since the lake was created decades ago, despite a DNR attempt to eradicate them prior to impoundment. Many survived and quickly overran the lake,” Pearson said.
Carp are a nuisance because they compete for food and space with other popular sport fish. They also muddy the water by roiling the bottom and displace the nests of spawning fish.
“Common carp are one of the most destructive fish we have in Indiana lakes and rivers,” Pearson said.
Never use common carp as live bait, and do not transfer carp from one water body to another. If you catch a common carp, eat it or use it as cut bait or garden fertilizer.
Anglers who notice significant numbers of dead or dying carp in Indiana public waters are asked to report them to Austin Taylor, restoration biologist, DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, 317-232-5821, ataylor1@dnr.IN.gov
Redbird SRA Reopens
Redbird State Recreation Area (SRA), which primarily serves off-road vehicle (ORV) riders reopened on Friday, August 9. Redbird SRA has been closed to the public since March 11 in order to pave a former mining road, Phase One of the project will allow for construction of a new entrance and office building with a gatehouse. The new entrance will allow visitors better access to the property’s trails and has been part of a long-term plan for years.
Record spring rainfall delayed the early completion of Phase One by six weeks.
Redbird SRA made several improvements during the closure. They include repair and establishment of multiple drainage areas on the most popular trails to provide a more sustainable surface. Staff also continued to work on 3 miles of new single-track trails for dirt bikers. The new trails will open to the public when complete.
Several volunteers helped with property beautification during the closure. Their efforts helped add new amenities, including benches, landscaping, and a building enclosure.
The reopening allows for the annual fall night ride and hayride to continue as scheduled on October 26. The new pavement will provide easier access to the hayride and kids area for the event.
The reopened Redbird SRA will resume its normal hours of sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. The daily ORV trail-use fee is $15 for registered ORVs, which includes entrance to property. Out-of-state unregistered vehicles can purchase an annual registration sticker for $20 and then pay the standard daily rate. Non-motorized use of the property is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents.
The second phase of the project is in the planning stage. The project will move the current gatehouse to a more user-friendly location on the west side of the County Road 350 N railroad crossing and provide easy access for Redbird SRA’s recreationists who enjoy hobbies other than ORV riding, such as hiking, mushroom hunting, dog walking, bird watching and more.
More information about Redbird SRA is at dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4225.htm
Friends Group Donates $60k To Goose Pond FWA Project
Friends of Goose Pond made a generous donation to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for interpretive displays at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA).
“Friends of Goose Pond is a long-time supporter of the property,” said Travis Stoelting, property manager. “Their donation toward interpretive displays will help visitors learn about the property and its management.
“The Division of Fish & Wildlife is very grateful for their contribution and for our continued partnership with Friends of Goose Pond.”
The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife is currently working with a contractor for the development of educational exhibits at the Goose Pond FWA Visitor Center. The exhibits will highlight the property’s history, wildlife, and management.
Friends of Goose Pond’s donation comes from a combination of funds generated by memberships, the community birding festival Marsh Madness, and the former Sullivan County Chapter of Quail Unlimited.
Friends of Goose Pond has provided funds and volunteers for Goose Pond FWA many times since the group’s establishment in 2007. The Friends’ most recent previous donation was for the purchase of outdoor binoculars for the Visitor Center.
Patoka Lake Clean Up
Help clean Patoka Lake and earn a T-shirt and other prizes during the Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee’s 13th annual Patoka Lake Clean Up on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Patoka Lake Dam beginning at 8:00am.
Volunteers will be assigned an area to pick up trash and recycling along the shore and roadways. They should meet at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office. Service and youth groups are asked to please register in advance.
At 11:00am all volunteers return to the dam to be treated to a fish fry, music, door prizes, goody bags, and a free event T-shirt.
Each year, volunteers pick up over 2,000 pounds of trash and recycling during the event. All supplies are provided. Volunteers should wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and consider carpooling to the site.
For information or advance registration, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Readers can contact the author by e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.