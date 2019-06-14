BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen has set a goal this offseason to establish more depth in the front seven.
A trio of incoming IU freshman should get opportunities to work their way into the depth chart during fall camp.
Defensive end Beau Robbins, defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto’a and linebacker D.K. Bonhomme are part of a class ranked in the top 40 nationally according to several different recruiting websites.
Robbins is the highest-regarded of the three incoming defensive prospects, a four-star recruit out of Carmel who posted 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one touchdown and a blocked kick as a senior.
At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Robbins said his goal over the summer is to show the coaching staff he’s an every-down lineman.
“I’m definitely going to be a guy that’s going to try to come in here and play all three downs, show I can defend the run,” Robbins said. “Really just come in and try to work as hard as I can.”
Robbins wants to put on 10 to 15 pounds of muscle during the summer to prepare for playing in the Big Ten.
“I was a good size for a high school defensive end, but as far as being a college defensive end, I definitely need to get bigger,” Robbins said. “So just working hard in the weight room and trying to eat as much as you can, which is really kind of fun.”
The 6-2, 320-pound Nofoagatoto’a — a three-star prospect from Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International — said getting used to IU’s strength and conditioning program under performance coach David Ballou has been the biggest adjustment.
“They’ve been pretty serious, and I know there’s not too many strength staffs that can compete with them,” Nofoagatoto’a said. “But each week we’ve been kind of building up to it, so we know it’s pretty good and just overall with the summer, my goals are to kind of get stronger and to get faster.”
The 6-1, 225-pound Bonhomme — also from Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International — has the potential to add speed to the front seven from both the inside and outside linebacker positions.
“I can run,” Bonhomme said. “I can move sideline to sideline, so that’s the main thing for me.”
Hewitt tears ACL
Indiana suffered a blow to its receiver depth when redshirt freshman receiver Jacolby Hewitt suffered a torn ACL during a workout Wednesday.
The 6-1 Hewitt, from Cordova, Tenn., made two catches in IU’s spring game last April and was expected to compete for playing time after spending last season on the scout team.
Purdue hires baseball coach
Purdue promoted assistant Greg Goff to replace Mark Wasikowski as its baseball coach Thursday.
Goff has nine years of prior Division I head coaching experience, including six at Campbell (2008-14), two at Louisiana Tech (2015-16) and one at Alabama. He led Campbell to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and Louisiana Tech to an NCAA berth in 2016.
Goff’s one year at Alabama, though, ended in controversy. The Crimson Tide finished last in the SEC, going 19-34-1. During the season, according to a Tuscaloosa (Ala.) News report, Goff threatened to revoke the scholarships of up to 10 players, which would have violated NCAA rules. As a result of the struggles on the field and turmoil off it, Alabama fired Goff.
Despite Goff’s problems at Alabama, Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski was confident in giving him another chance to lead a Power 5 conference baseball program.
“He is a lifelong baseball person and an experienced and successful head coach who led multiple programs to their highest level of success,” Bobinski said. “Greg understands Purdue and our expectations for academic and athletic success.”
Purdue releases women’s basketball schedule
Purdue released its women’s basketball non-conference schedule Thursday.
The Boilermakers will open the season Nov. 10 at home against Wisconsin-Milwaukee after a preseason game Nov. 3 vs. Southern Indiana.
Highlights of the non-conference schedule include the Gulf Coast Showcase Tournament on Nov. 29-Dec. 1 in Estero, Fla., and a Dec. 15 matchup at South Carolina. Purdue is one of eight teams that will play three games at the Gulf Coast Showcase, a list that includes Auburn, Arizona State, Dayton, Gonzaga, Middle Tennessee, Drake and Maine.
