IU frosh James has benefited from enrolling early

BLOOMINGTON — Incoming freshman running back Sampson James has no regrets about enrolling early at Indiana last January.
For some, enrolling early means missing out on the prom or spending their last few months with high school friends.
For James, a four-star recruit from Avon who rushed for 3,451 career yards and scored 41 TDs, it was a chance to learn the playbook and mature physically to compete for carries in a crowded IU backfield.
“I feel pretty comfortable being here,” James said. “It definitely was an advantage, coming early, I feel.”
James made the most of his first semester on campus. He’s put on close to 30 pounds, mostly muscle, working with IU strength coach David Ballou while maintaining his speed working with speed coach Dr. Matt Rhea. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, James feels ready to carry the ball in the Big Ten.
“I feel great at my weight,” James said. “I feel faster than I’ve ever been. So I feel like it’s been very productive in the weight room. Credit to both Coach Ballou, his staff and Dr. Rhea. They have really developed me.”
James said coming early also allowed him to create a rapport with rising sophomore running back Stevie Scott III, who earned Big Ten newcomer of the year honors last season. The 6-2, 233-pound Scott rushed for more than 100 yards six times last season and finished with 1,137 yards on 5 yards per carry.
“Stevie, he’s a great guy,” James said. “A really hard runner. I’ve been learning a lot from him, a lot of little different things. So I feel like we’re going to push each other.”
In describing his own running style, James said he’s a complete back, capable of running downhill, blocking and catching passes out of the backfield.
“I can make somebody miss if I want to,” James said. “So I feel like I can do most of it all.”
James’ favorite running back to watch growing up was Adrian Peterson.
“When he was on the Vikings, and how he overcame that injury and had that breakout season, that was huge,” James said. “So definitely my favorite running back of all time.”
As the centerpiece recruit of an incoming class ranked in the Top 40 nationally in most websites, James is not worried about expectations that come with his four-star status.
“I just look to get better in every aspect,” James said. “I’m just trying to learn from other guys and just pick up everything I can my freshman season and just play my hardest, you know what I mean, just make sure the effort and everything is there.”
Last month, Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he intended to take a running-back-by-committee approach with Scott, James and sophomore Ronnie Walker Jr. among those competing for carries. James welcomes the competition.
“You’ve got to bring it every single day, and it’s definitely a lot of learning,” James said. “We learn from each other. We all have different running styles, so we can tip each other in a certain area. So I mean feel like it’s a great thing.”
James said Allen was the driving force behind his decision to come to IU and flip from his commitment to Ohio State. James said Allen always kept in contract even after his initial pledge to the Buckeyes, telling him he had a home at IU if he wanted to come.
Now that James has experienced a semester at IU, he’s looking forward to help the Hoosiers earn their first bowl berth since 2016 and compete for a Big Ten title.
“I know we’re building something really special here,” James said. “I believe in the program. I believe in all the guys here, all of the coaches. All the strength staff. Everything we do here, I believe in. So I’m excited.”
2019 BASKETBALL OFFER
With two scholarships to give this upcoming season, the Indiana men’s basketball team has extended an offer to 6-5 combo guard Austin Van Zyl, who played last season in Monaco,
The 20-year-old Van Zyl has played the last two seasons for A.S. Monaco’s Under 21 team in France’s first division as an amateur. This past season, Van Zyl averaged 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists but shot just 18.1 percent from the field and 20.9 percent from 3-point range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.