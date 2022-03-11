INDIANAPOLIS — One day after overcoming a 17-point deficit to knock off Michigan in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers were rewarded with having to face top-seed Illinois in the quarterfinal.
Looking to seal a berth in the NCAA tournament with a big win, the Hoosiers stepped up and knocked off the No. 1 seed 65-63.
“I thought it was a total team effort from everybody. Everybody that played gave us energy and effort and the results are the win and that’s nice to see,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said after the game.
Illinois opened the game with a 6-2 lead behind 3-pointers from Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier. IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis had a bucket sandwiched between the two bombs from Illinois.
The Hoosiers took their first lead of the game at the 16:32 mark of the first half when Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer from the left corner. Xavier Johnson followed with a jumper and Jackson-Davis’ bucket in the lane pushed the Hoosier lead to 13-8.
After a Kofi Cockburn free throw, both team’s struggled offensively over the next two minutes of action. Andrew Curbelo’s free throw finally broke the drought. A Trey Galloway lay-up gave IU a 15-10 lead.
With under 10 minutes to play in the first half, Trent Frazier scored for Illinois to cut the deficit to 15-14. Two minutes later, Coleman Hawkins hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 21-21. Hawkins lay-up gave Illinois the lead and a Plummer 3-pointer had the No. 1 seed up 26-21.
The Hoosier were able to cut the deficit to one point on two occasions, but Illinois held a 2-point 33-31 lead at the half.
Johnson hit a jumper to open the second half and tie the game. Two buckets by Cockburn and a 3-pointer by Frazier had Illinois up by four at the first official time out.
Out of the break, Race Thompson hit a bomb from the top of the key to cut the deficit to one. Thompson added a pair of free throws with 13:27 to play to give IU the 43-42 lead. A lay-up by Johnson and reverse lay-up by Jackson-Davis had the Hoosier on top 47-42 at the under 12 minute time out.
With Indiana’s lead at six points, Hawkins hit another 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half. A lay-up by Curbelo was followed by a Hawkins free throw as Illinois tied the game 54-54. After a Johnson turnover for IU, Hawkins hit a 3-pointer in transition to give Illinois a 57-54 lead.
The Hoosiers went to Jackson-Davis for the answer. Four straight from the Hoosier big man put IU on top 58-57 at the final official time out, 3:45 to play.
Hawkins continued to torment the Hoosiers, hitting a pair following the break in the action. Jackson-Davis answered on the other end. After another drive to the bucket by Trey Galloway, IU led by three and forced an Illinois time-out.
Cockburn went to the line with 2:34 to play and drained a pair of free throws to cut the IU lead to 62-61. Two minutes went off the clock before Cockburn went back to the charity stripe with :33.3 on the clock. Cockburn knocked down both free throws for a 63-62 Illinois lead.
With :26.1 on the clock, Jackson-Davis hit a pair from the line as the Hoosier regained the lead 64-63.
Illinois took its final time-out with :15.3 to play. The Illini turned the ball over with :11.1 and Kopp was fouled by Illinois and sent to the line for a 1-and-1. The free throw did not go down, but an Illinois miss on the other end and a free throw by Jackson-Davis sealed the 65-63 victory.
Jackson-Davis led the Hoosier with 21 points. Johnson added 13. Thompson had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Galloway added eight points.
Illinois was led by Cockburn with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Hawkins added 18 points and Frazier had 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.