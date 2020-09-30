BLOOMINGTON -- In a unique season, Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby understands how important it will be to build depth within the positon group.
One early season injury, or one positive COVID-19 test, could result in the need for the next player on the depth chart to step up.
“You’ve got to prepare for so many different other guys to maybe come in and play,” Shelby said.
The headliner of IU’s cornerbacks room is sophomore Tiawan Mullen, who started the fifth game of his freshman season and led the Big Ten in pass breakups with 13. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound defender is coming into his sophomore season with several preseason accolades, including a preseason first team All-Big Ten selection by Pro Football Focus.
Shelby said he’s holding Mullen to a higher standard.
“I have to coach him even harder, about the minute little things. Where are your feet? Where are your eyes? Where is your hand placement?” Shelby said. “Every time he messes up, he might get 50-yard up-downs where other guys might get 10. I’m a lot harder on him because at the end of the day, a lot of players, after having a successful freshman year usually fall into a sophomore slump. So we’ve got to do a great job to make sure he continues to do the things that allowed him to get to this position, watching film, being critical of every little thing, the details.”
Mullen said he’s welcoming the challenge of improving his sophomore season.
“There’s a lot of things I can fix and become a better player,” Mullen said. “Like knowing what routes the receivers are going to run, whatever formation they get in, I know what’s coming. That’s the next step.”
Another cornerback that has taken on the challenge of improving during the offseason is junior Jaylin Williams. Shelby had a heart-to-heart with Williams at the end of last season to discuss his personal goals, both athletically and academically. When camp restarted with seven-on-seven drills last week, Shelby said Williams reported in the best shape of all the cornerbacks.
“He was the most improved DB that we’ve had as far as staying in shape, being dominant in his runs, and it’s every day and now I’m starting to see that on the football field,” Williams said. “He definitely has a great opportunity this year to take the next step to maybe be a household name.”
Williams has posted two career interceptions in his first two seasons with the Hoosiers, the last one coming in IU’s season opener last season against Ball State.
“(Coach Shelby) said that if I do what I need to do, and the things I need to work on, that I could potentially go to the next level,” Williams said. “So basically that’s what I’m working on, trying to get to the next level, basically trying to help IU right now win as much as possible.”
Williams will be pushed for playing time at the second cornerback spot by returning junior Reese Taylor, who posted 13 tackles, one interception and two breakups in moving from offense to defense last season. Shelby said some nagging injuries kept Taylor from fully progressing last season but expects the 2017 Indiana Mr. Football to take another step forward.
“He’s 100%,” Shelby said. “He’s ready to go. His mind is right, and I think that ultimately last year getting some of that dust off of being a DB, I’m starting to kind of see that, and now he knows he’s a corner. There’s no ifs, ands or butts about it.”
Some newcomers could be called upon for depth behind Mullen, Williams and Taylor. Redshirt freshman cornerback Larry Tracy III of Decatur Central has made an early impression in practice. Redshirt freshman Josh Sanguinetti has moved from safety to cornerback during the offseason to help with depth at the position as well. True freshmen Chris Keys and Lem Watley-Neely may also need to be called upon in a pinch.
“If you look at my track record, I play a lot of young people, if they are ready, and so those young people have an opportunity” Shelby said, “They are excited that they know it’s not just recruiting talk … so it’s my job to get them ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.