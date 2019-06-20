Indiana and Purdue both announced their male and female athletes of the year this week.
For Purdue, junior men’s basketball guard Carsen Edwards was named male athlete of the year, while senior volleyball All-American Sherridan Atkinson was named female athlete of the year.
For Indiana, senior soccer standout Andrew Gutman was named male athlete of the year, while senior All-American swimmer Lilly King was named female athlete of the year.
All four will be in the running for the men’s and women’s Big Ten athlete of the year, to be announced later this month.
Edwards led the Big Ten and ranked ninth nationally in scoring at 24.3 points per game. The 6-foot-1 guard from Humble, Texas, led the Big Ten in scoring at 24.3 points per game and averaged 34.8 ppg in four NCAA Tournament games during Purdue’s Elite Eight run.
Atkinson led the Big Ten with 546 kills, registering a career-best 4.2 kills per set.
A fullback, Gutman earned Big Ten defensive player of the year honors for the Hoosiers, anchoring a defense that posted an NCAA-best 15 shutouts in 2018.
King completed her four-year sweep of both the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes at the NCAA championships last March, giving her eight titles in her illustrious career to become the first woman in NCAA history to win eight breaststroke championships. A two-time Big Ten female athlete of the year, King will remain on IU’s campus to train for the 2020 Olympics after winning two gold medals at the 2016 games in Rio.
Big Ten-ACC matchups announced
The Big Ten announced its women’s basketball matchups in the Big Ten-ACC challenge Tuesday.
Indiana will play at Miami on Dec. 4, while Purdue will play at Virginia Tech on Dec. 5. The ACC edged the Big Ten in women’s matchups 8-6 last season, with five of the games being decided by single digits.
IU to play Princeton, Portland State
The Indiana non-conference men’s basketball schedule is starting to take shape.
According to multiple reports, IU will host Portland State on Nov. 9 and Princeton on a date to be determined.
IU also has non-conference matchups set with Florida State (Dec. 3, Assembly Hall, ACC-Big Ten Challenge), UConn (Dec. 10, Jimmy V Classic. Madison Square Garden, New York City), Notre Dame (Dec. 21, Crossroads Classic, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis) and Arkansas (TBD, Assembly Hall).
