BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has three weeks to get its offensive line set before its season opener against No. 10 Penn State.
Many pieces are in place, though one undecided spot remains among the starting five.
At right guard, fifth-year senior Mackenzie Nworah appears to be in line to replace departed starter Simon Stepaniak. But with Harry Crider moving from left guard to center this season, there’s competition for the starting job at left guard, between Stanford grad transfer Dylan Powell and redshirt freshman Mike Katic.
IU offensive line coach Darren Hiller said the next seven practices will be critical in terms of making evaluations. The Hoosiers held their first practice in pads Wednesday.
“Moving forward here starting (Friday), Saturday and then next week will be kind of the tale of the tape, with those positions,” Hiller said. “But the awesome thing is there’s great competition, and the guys know that there’s a sense of urgency for themselves to see who’s going to come out on top.”
The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Katic was named scout team player of the week twice last season, leading up to games against Michigan State and Penn State. Powell, meanwhile, brings more experience, having started three games and appeared in 19 games at guard and center in his Stanford career.
Crider said starting practice in pads this week has heightened the sense of urgency.
“It’s a lot more real now,” Crider said. “The guards have been doing really well, and the competition is going to bring the most out of all of us and when we’re ready to play. I know we’ll have our best guys out there.”
At the tackle positions, IU returns experience with Caleb Jones on the left side and Matthew Bedford on the right side. The 6-8, 362-pound Jones started all 13 games for the Hoosiers last season, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. This season, Jones said he’s trying to take on more of a leadership role.
“I’m trying to take a burden off Coach Hiller’s back,” Jones said. “When he’s coaching the guys and one of the guys, one of the tackles in the room has an individual question they can come ask me instead of having to interrupt coach in whatever he’s doing. I just try to be a helping hand for all the guys who may not have everything figured out yet.”
The 6-6, 314-pound Bedford started eight games at left tackle as a true freshman last season. At right tackle this season, Bedford will be tasked with protecting quarterback Michael Penix’s blind side.
“I take it very seriously,” Bedford said. “Last year being able to start at left (tackle) and being able to protect (Peyton Ramsey) having that responsibility out of the gate, that kind of prepared me now that I’m in at right tackle. It’s not so much a difference in the amount of responsibility. I have to be prepared for every game.”
Crider, at 6-4 and 311 pounds, returns to his natural position at center, where he played throughout his high school career at Columbus East. He started one game at center last season, a game IU won 34-28 at Maryland.
“Center is home and I’m happy to be back in that more of a leadership role,” Crider said.
The remaining depth on IU’s offensive line is young, but Hiller is excited about the upside of several newcomers. JUCO transfers Chris Bradberry and Luke Haggard are both practicing at tackle. Freshman Cameron Knight is taking snaps at center. Kahlil Benson, Luke Wiginton, Randy Holtz and Brady Feeney are four other true freshmen that are potential future building blocks along the line.
“Five freshmen offensive linemen so I’m excited about all those guys,” Hiller said. “All of them have some challenges, and things that are plusses and minuses about all of them.”
EXTRA POINTS
Crider was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, annually bestowed by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. The award is given to a student-athlete with a GPA of 3.2 or higher who demonstrated strong leadership on the football field and citizenship off of it. “It means a lot to be recognized in areas like that, because like Coach (Tom) Allen always preaches -- football, it will end at some point,” Crider said. “You know, we’re only here for so long, and if we’re lucky, we’re only at the next level for so long. So being able to develop in other areas is really great, and I’m happy to have been given opportunities to do that here.” …. Feeney is back practicing full time after he was hospitalized over the summer with breathing issues following a COVID-19 diagnosis. Hiller has been impressed with the 6-4, 325-pound Feeney’s upper body strength. “He reminds me body wise of a Wes Martin type of build, and he’s a very powerful guy,” Hiller said. “But, again, he’s a guy that has to just continue to get better.”
