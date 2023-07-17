COLUMBUS – IUPUC recently added to its Athletic Department with the hiring of Kevin Nolan as Head Men’s Soccer Coach.
Nolan comes to Columbus from Radford University (Radford, Va.), a Division I school, where he served as Assistant Soccer Coach. He has 12 years of coaching experience at both the junior college and university level.
Nolan holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Gardner-Webb (Boiling Springs, N.C.), where he also played Division I soccer.
“IUPUC is thrilled to have Kevin Nolan take over our inaugural season in men’s soccer,” IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan said. “Kevin’s expertise, energy, and passion will help transform our campus, while adding value to a community in Columbus that has a strong, established history in the soccer community.”
IUPUC launched its athletics program in fall 2022 as an associate member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) with men’s and women’s cross country, followed by baseball and softball in spring 2023. IUPUC is adding men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball in 2023-24.
The NAIA voted on April 2, 2023, to elevate IUPUC to active status, which is the regular membership status for the NAIA and makes IUPUC eligible for post-season competition. IUPUC joins the River States Conference for competition beginning in the fall of 2023.
For more information about IUPUC athletics, visit iupucathletics.com.
