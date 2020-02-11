CROTHERSVILLE – The South Decatur Cougars (18-1) were given a trap game on Tuesday night when they traveled to an unfamiliar gym to meet a Crothersville team with a winning record.
The Cougars did not fall into the trap, defeating the Tigers 93-64.
Hunter Johnson exploded for 25 points in the first three quarter and finished the night with 33.
Joining Johnson in double figures were Lane Lauderbaugh with 24, Dominic Walters with 13 and Tyler Sporleder with 17.
With their 93 point outing, the Cougars are back with within a tenth of a point from averaging 90 points per game. They are averaging 89.95 points per game.
The Cougars continue their string of road games on Friday at Waldron and Saturday at Southwestern (Hanover).
