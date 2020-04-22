WESTPORT — There will be a fresh look to the South Decatur Lady Cougars high school basketball program next year as the school has hired Tyler Johnson to take the reigns of the program.
Johnson, who has spent the past three seasons coaching the North Decatur junior varisty Chargers to a 45-27 overall record, will take over at South Decatur following a five year stretch under Kelly Fox.
Introduction
Johnson grew up in Columbia City, where he graduated from Columbia City High School in 2012.
His passion for basketball is deep rooted.
“I played basketball my entire life growing up,” Johnson said. “My parents were both coaches, teachers and farmers so we were extremely busy when I was a kid. My passion for coaching the game of basketball started when I was with mom and dad on the bench during their games. I owe a lot of my successes to my parents.”
Off the court, Johnson is a graduate of Black Hawk College, where he earned an A.S. defree before transferring to Purdue where he graduated with a a degree in Animal Agribusiness Management.
During his time coaching at North Decatur, Johnson worked as a substitute teacher while earning his teaching degree. He has taught and will continue teaching Health/PE and Agriculture since earning the degree.
He and his wife Abby (Coy), met while attending Purdue and have two children together, Autumn (18 months) and Tegan who was born on April 18.
Memories from North Decatur
Johnson began coaching at North Decatur in 2016. He spent the year with the Lady Chargers 7th grade team and as a volunteer varsity assistant.
From there he took over the junior varsity coaching job, where he made plenty of memories and grew as a coach.
“I was fortunate enough to coach some great girls over the past four seasons,” Johnson said. “We captured the JV conference title in 2018, won the Oldenburg Holiday Tournament in that same year, and tied the school record the following season with 15 wins, but despite my record as a JV coach, my proudest moment as a coach was watching our varsity players capture MHC and Sectional titles over the past two seasons.”
“As the JV Coach, my main mission was really player development,” Johnson said. “Any program is only as strong as the weakest player. Improving these role players is a critical component to any successful program. Coach Barker and Meyer are great supporters and awesome coaches to be with and I wish them the best of luck next season.”
Beginning something special at South
During the last decade, the South Decatur Lady Cougars basketball program won just 63 games for an average of six wins per season.
That record came with only two seasons with a winning record and just four wins in tournament play.
The records though, do not deter Johnson from seeing what could become of the program.
“I am really looking forward to putting my own stamp on the Lady Cougar Basketball program,” Johnson said. “I know that record wise the team has struggled over the last few years, but if you dig deeper and study the athletes and talent that we have coming back and up through the program, I am excited to put those pieces together.”
To find success, Johnson outlined what he is doing to ensure it comes to the girls basketball program.
“I have a great coaching staff lined up that will be giving their all to help build our program into a successful one for the years to come,” Johnson said. “I look forward to starting young players out learning the game, watching them grow as players and as students. Having a strong foundation based on fundamentals and skills will be key points during my tenure.”
The strong foundation, will hopefully lead to early results.
Johnson believes that with the core of talent returning to the team next year, it can be a successful one right from the start.
“We have a lot of production coming back, so our goals should be to protect our home floor, break the North Decatur Civil War win streak, compete for a conference championship, and make a run during the sectional tournament,” Johnson said. “All of these goals are obtainable in year one with the group of players we have.”
Final words for Cougar Nation directly from Coach Johnson
“One of my favorite John Wooden quotes is ‘If you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?’
As I mentioned during the interview process, I am not here to do a house flip and leave for another school. I want to be at South Decatur and everyone in the South Decatur Community needs to be ready to support this program at all levels. Our youth program will be more active, expanded, and improve each year, and as a coaching staff we will help generate a product on the court worthy of your support.
We are ready for the challenge and I look forward to meeting so many of you in the days, months, and year ahead. Until then, stay safe and stay healthy.
We Are South.”
