GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Lady Pirates seventh and eighth grade basketball teams each won their own invitational on Saturday with two wins each.
The eighth grade Lady Pirates took care of Sunman Dearborn in the opening game 35-12.
Janae Comer and Hannah Crowell each scored nine in the game to lead the team.
In the championship game, the Pirates defeated Greenfield-Central to win the invite, 44-18.
Carlee Adams was the leading scorer with 20 points. Molly Richards added 13 points.
In the seventh grade invite, the Lady Pirates defeated Sunman Dearborn and Greenfield Central as well to win the invite.
In game one, the team took down Sunman Dearborn 34-17. Mylie Wilkison led the way with 15 points.
In the championship, Wilkison and Leah West each scored 15 to lead the Lady Pirates to a 41-27 win.
The seventh grade team is now 17-1 on the season.
