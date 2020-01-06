GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Chargers hosted the Salem Lions, Yorktown Tigers and Rising Sun Shiners on Saturday for a junior varsity/varsity holiday tournament.
The varsity Chargers took home a second place finish defeating Rising Sun in the morning by falling to Yorktown in the championship.
The junior varsity Chargers won the holiday tournament for the third straight year.
The JV Chargers tipped the day off with a massive 58-27 win over Rising Sun. A total nine Chargers scored in this game, led by Blake Spears with 14.
The varsity Chargers began their part of the tournament by defeating the Shiners 53-38. A trio of Chargers reached double figures in this game to guide the team to victory.
Craig Adams scored 16, Garrett Wood scored 13 and Trey Nobbe scored 12 in the win.
These wins set both North Decatur teams up for a trophy win in the evening. The junior varsity Chargers were scheduled to play Salem and the varsity Chargers were scheduled to play Yorktown.
In the junior varsity championship game, the Chargers needed overtime, but eventually pulled out a third straight win in their own holiday tournament. The Chargers won 53-52.
It was again a team effort as nine Chargers scored again. In the championship, Carson Parmer led the team with 10 points.
In the varsity championship game, the Yorktown Tigers were able to pull ahead early and keep the Chargers behind throughout to win 64-55.
Wood led the Chargers with 20 in the championship game. Sean Means added 17 points.
