GREENSBURG — On Wednesday night, North Decatur student-athlete Erika Kramer made her college choice official when she signed her letter of intent to Ancilla College.
Surrounded by coaches and family on Wednesday night, Kramer explained her excitement for the opportunity.
“I am excited to just go and meet new people and get started up there,” Kramer said. “Their coach reached out to me my sophomore year and again this year to come join the team and it felt like a good opportunity.”
Kramer will play volleyball for the Ancilla Chargers while continuing her education. She hopes to earn a two year degree in forensic science while at Ancilla.
