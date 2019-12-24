INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, Greensburg High School student-athlete Stephen Kulpinski received a recognition that not many can say they have.
Kulpinski, an offensive linemen for the Greensburg football team and senior student at GCHS, was recognized as an Indianapolis Colts Academic All-Star along with 23 other seniors from across the entire state of Indiana.
He was one of just five offensive linemen selected and joins nine other valedictorians to be selected for the honor.
