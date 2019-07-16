Kurt Busch holds off little brother

SPARTA, Kentucky — Kurt Busch was in a positive mood just prior to the start of Saturday evening’s annual Quaker State 400 on the 20th anniversary of the opening of the competitive Kentucky Speedway.
Busch held off his younger brother Kyle to capture his first win at the challenging 1.5-mile tri-oval and his 31st NASCAR Cup Series career victory.
Ironically, it was the first time Kurt had beaten his younger brother in their numerous 1-2 finishes in NASCAR competition.
An elated Busch commented about his thrilling late-race duel and win over his famous “little brother” from Victory Lane at Kentucky Speedway.
“Today things went right, and my little brother gave me just enough room,” Kurt Busch said. “It was like, you gonna lift? I ain’t gonna lift. And we had a duel. We had a duel going down through 3 and 4, and I didn’t know who was going to come out on top. He could of clobbered us against wall. You know, racing your little brother every week and watching him win a lot, I’m proud of him. He gave me a little room on the outside. What an awesome race. Just to get this Monster Energy car into Victory Lane for the first time with a new team means the world to me.”
Finishing behind the Busch Brothers was Erik Jones, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five finishers.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series travels to New Hampshire next weekend with 2018 NASCAR champion leading the points standings by 11 points over Kyle Busch.
Race Report by Harry C. Risher. Contact: racinghcr@aol.com.
