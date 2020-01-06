GREENSBURG -- Despite losing on Saturday night at Brownsburg, the Greensburg Pirates proved their ability to hang with the best.
The Pirates led at multiple points throughout the game on Saturday, but eventually dropped the game 56-50.
The loss came with fairly glaring examples on the stat sheet of why the Pirates were defeated.
For starters, the team shot just 19-36 from the free throw line, leaving 17 points on the board.
Foul trouble also haunted the Pirates throughout the game. Entering the fourth quarter both Micha Morrison and Anna West had four fouls, leaving the Pirates without their full power.
Aliyah Evans led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Melina Wilkison scored 16 points.
With the loss, the Pirates fall to 14-2 on the season. Both of their losses have come against Class 4A opponents. Three of their final seven games will come against Class 4A opponents to lead into the sectional round of the IHSAA Tournament.
The season continues Tuesday night at home against Jennings County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.