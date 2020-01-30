EDINBURGH – The North Decatur Lady Chargers were unable to pull off the victory on Thursday night at Edinburgh to secure a share of the Mid-Hoosier Conference title. They were defeated 63-48.
With a victory, the Chargers (11-11) would have created a tie with the Lady Lancers for the conference crown. With the win, the Lancers claimed the title outright with an undefeated record in conference.
North Decatur finishes 4-2 in the conference, tied with Southwestern (Shelby).
After a fairly tightly contested first half, the Chargers were unable to keep the Lancers off the free throw line in the second half. They shot 21 free throws.
Morgan Stanley led the Lady Chargers with 17 points.
The Chargers will now turn their attention to the Southwestern (Hanover) Rebels. The two teams will meet Tuesday night at Switzerland County in the opening round of the IHSAA state tournament.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30.
