SELMA — The North Decatur Lady Chargers returned to the Wapahani Holiday Tournament for the second consecutive year on Friday to compete with the hosting Raiders, Southern Wells and Centerville.
In the first of two games Friday, the Lady Chargers dominated the Southern Wells Raiders 63-32.
A trio of Chargers scored in double figures as Morgan Stanley scored 13, Sidney Parmer scored 12 and Madelyn Bohman scored 12.
Madelyn Bohman drilled three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, leading the Chargers to nine made shots from deep in the game.
In the championship game, the Chargers met the hosting Wapahani Lady Raiders and were defeated 45-35.
Madelin Hoover was the lone Charger to reach double figures in the game with 14.
North Decatur returns to action on Thursday in the conference meeting between North/South at South Decatur.
