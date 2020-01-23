MILAN — After a sluggish start in which they only managed three points in the first quarter, the North Decatur Lady Chargers (10-10) came alive and took down the Milan Lady Indians 51-41.
Down 9-3 after one, the Lady Chargers used a 23 point explosion in the second quarter to pull ahead of the Indians, from where they would not look back.
The Chargers kept the distance in tact heading into the fourth quarter and rode out the victory, despite the Indians efforts to crawl back into the game.
The victory moves the team back to .500 on the season with a 10-10 record and two games remaining.
Sidney Parmer led the way with 11 points on Thursday night, while Madelin Hoover chipped in 10 to join her in double figures.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers also won Thursday night, 39-37.
On Jan. 28 the Chargers host Hauser in their final home game. This will also be senior night for the trio of Olivia Bohman, Sidney Parmer and Olivia O’Dell.
The season will conclude on Jan. 30 at Edinburgh with the conference title likely on the line.
