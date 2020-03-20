GREENSBURG — The perfect season.
The North Decatur Lady Chargers 7th grade basketball went a perfect 18-0 this year with the season ending with a Mid-Hoosier Conference title.
The season featured a home win over the Greensburg Lady Pirates, Batesville Lady Bulldogs, three wins over the South Decatur Cougars and Rushville Lady Lions.
Over the course of the season, the Lady Chargers allowed more than 30 points in only two games. Both of those were against the Lady Cougars and includes the championship game.
The Lady Chargers defeated the Lady Cougars in the championship game 39-35.
Madi Allen led the team in scoring this year with 8.6 points per game. Kacey Barker also reached the 100 point plateau on the season, averaging 5.5 points per game.
