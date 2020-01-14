MORRISTOWN — The North Decatur Lady Chargers (9-9) kept their Mid-Hoosier Conference winning streak alive with a 48-42 victory at Morristown on Tuesday night.
The Lady Chargers now stand 3-0 this year in conference.
Sidney Parmer led the way for the Chargers with 13 points. Olivia Bohman joined her in double figures with 11 points.
Brittany Krieger came off the bench to add eight points for the Chargers.
Next up for the Lady Chargers is the Southwestern (Shelby) Spartans on Thursday night at home.
