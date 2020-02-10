VEVAY — The South Ripley Lady Raiders reign as sectional champions is over and the Lady Chargers era is here.
On Saturday night, the North Decatur Lady Chargers (14-11) won their first sectional title in girls basketball since 2009 with a 35-29 victory over the Lady Raiders at Switzerland County.
After wins over Southwestern (Hanover) and South Decatur, the Chargers held nothing back against the Raiders, but still had to dig deep to pull out the victory.
Without starting guard Morgan Stanley for most of the night, the Chargers were forced to adjust their game plan.
The Chargers led after every quarter of the game, but never had the game in the bag until the final buzzer.
As a team, the Chargers hit 11 of their 12 free throws.
Sidney Parmer led the team with 11 points and earned Sectional MVP honors for her work throughout the Chargers three games.
Fellow Chargers Haley Gorrell and Olivia Bohman were also named to the All-Sectional team.
North Decatur will face Eastern (Pekin) at 12:30 p.m. in Paoli on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.