VEVAY – The Lady Chargers did everything it takes to win on Tuesday night and win they did.
The Chargers defeated Southwestern (Hanover) 47-36 at Switzerland County in the opening game of the IHSAA State Tournament. With the win, the Chargers set up a semi-final game with the South Decatur Lady Cougars, who they swept in the regular season.
Throughout the night, the Chargers looked like they clearly wanted the win more as they hustled defensively to cause turnovers and offensively to earn second chance points.
In the first quarter, the Lady Chargers forced six turnovers and pulled down four offensive boards.
The offensive boards kept coming with the hustle play in the first half, leading to a 23-16 halftime advantage for the Chargers.
In the third quarter, the Chargers held the Rebels to just two points.
Senior Olivia Bohman looked determined to continue her playing career by reaching a double-double halfway through the third quarter.
In the fourth, the Chargers stretched their lead to as many as 14 points.
Bohman ended the night with a team high in points and rebounds. She had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
After eight first quarter points, Haley Gorrell finished the night with 12 points and eight rebounds.
As a team, the Lady Chargers pulled down a dominant 19 offensive rebounds.
The Lady Chargers will meet the Lady Cougars at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.
The other semi-final will be Switzerland County vs. South Ripley at 6 p.m.
