KNIGHTSTOWN — The South Decatur Lady Cougars picked up their fourth win of the season on Tuesday night by defeating Knightstown 48-36.
The Panthers came in with clear intent to shut down the Cougars two leading scorers this season in Loryn Pate and Lana Bell, and they succeeded. They held Pate to five points and Bell to eight points.
With this, the Cougars had to find points elsewhere.
Brook Somers and Megan Manlief came through with double figure scoring performances.
Somers led the team with 15 points. Manlief scored 12, which came with three 3-pointers made in the second quarter alone.
The Lady Cougars have now won three of their last five games and return to action on Thursday at home against the North Decatur Chargers.
