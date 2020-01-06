EDINBURGH -- On Saturday, the Lady Cougars played the Jac-Cen-Del Eagles in the fifth place game at the Johnson Memorial Health Classic at Edinburgh.
The Eagles used a strong defensive effort in the second half to pull away from the Cougars for a 62-41 victory.
The Lady Cougars used a strong first half to go into the break down just 32-30, but in the third quarter the team managed just one point.
South Decatur could not overcome the rough third quarter, falling to 3-12 on the season.
Loryn Pate led the Cougars in the fifth place game with 15 points. Lana Bell joined her in double figures with 12 points.
On Thursday, the Cougars return to action at home against North Decatur.
