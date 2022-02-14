CHARLESTOWN — The Rushville Lady Lions traveled to Charlestown on Saturday for the IHSAA basketball regional.
Rushville gave No.4 and defending state champion Silver Creek a battle in the semifinal before falling by a final score of 48-44.
The Lady Lions end the season at 17-10.
Silver Creek took a 10-8 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Dragons stretched the lead to 21-17 at the half.
Rushville opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 23-21 lead.
After Silver Creek hit a 3-pointer to regain the lead, Rushville tied it with a free throw. The Lady Lions pushed the lead to three at 27-24.
The Lady Dragons went up 33-31 before Rushville closed the quarter with a 3-pointer to lead 34-33 heading to the fourth quarter.
Rushville had a 37-35 lead, but the Lady Dragons scored seven straight points to regain the advantage.
Silver Creek hit 6-of-6 from the charity stripe down the stretch to seal the victory.
Silver Creek defeated Gibson Southern 55-39 to win the regional title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.