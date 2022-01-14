RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions gymnastics squad opened the season with a victory over visiting Connersville and Franklin County.
Rushville totaled 94.675 points for first place honors. Connersville was second with 86.900 and Franklin County was third with 30.075.
Rushville’s four seniors Emma Philpot, Nova Tackett, Annie Thoman and Katie Thoman were recognized before the meet.
Lady Lion individual results:
Cora Emory: Vault – 3rd place 8.4, Bars – 5th place 6.425, Beam – 9th place 6.5, Floor – 3rd place 8.1, All-Around 5th place 29.425
Mallory McDaniel: Bars – 12th place 4.125, Beam – 14th place 4.75, Floor 8th place 6.95
Emma Philpot: Bars – 10th place 6.125, Beam 6th place 6.775, Floor – 6th place 7.775 (personal best)
Nova Tackett: Placed first on every event which included a career best score on beam of 8.625 and all-around of 33.625; Vault – 8.55, Bars – 7.750, Floor – 8.700
Annie Thoman: Vault – 7th place 8.25, Bars – 7th place 6.325, Beam – 7th place 6.675, Floor – 9th place 6.9, All-Around – 7th place 28.15
Katie Thoman: Vault – 9th place 8.0, Beam – 5th place 6.9, Floor – 4th place 8.0
Bell Westphal: Vault – 3rd place 8.4, Bars – 2nd place 7.55, Beam – 2nd place 7.275, Floor – 5th place 7.95, All-Around – 2nd place 31.175
