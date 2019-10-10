GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Lady Pirates opened their postseason journey on Thursday night under the lights of the Pirates Pitch.
The Pirates and Shortridge Blue Devils battled one another for more than the regulation 80 minutes and through overtime too. In penalty kicks, the Lady Pirates prevailed 3-2.
Pirates freshman Natalie Kalinowski put the first goal on the board in the 32nd minute.
The Blue Devils answered back in the 44th minute with a goal by Celia Katner.
The two teams went back and forth the final 36 minutes of regulation and 14 extra minutes in overtime, but neither could pull off a goal to end the game.
The Pirates were able to beat out the Blue Devils with Ella Lowe stoping three of the Blue Devils penalty kicks.
Junior Hilary Ernstes hit the clinching goal for the Pirates.
Greensburg now advances to the sectional final on Saturday night at 7 p.m. against the Batesville Bulldogs. The Bulldogs advanced to the final by defeating Cathedral.
The game will be held on the Pirate Pitch.
