COLUMBUS – The IHSAA girls swimming state tournament kicked off Thursday night with sectional preliminary heats.
The Greensburg Lady Pirates traveled to Columbus North to vie for their spot in the State Finals at the IUPUI Natatorium next week.
The 200 medley relay team of Bailey Menkedick, Arianna Sia, Katie McLean and Brenner Hanna kicked off the heats with a sixth place finish to advance into Saturday’s finals.
In the 200 free, Sarah Springmeyer placed eighth to advance to Saturday’s finals.
Three Lady Pirates will compete in the 50 free finals. Sia finished eighth, Hanna finished 11th and Grace Reiger finished 16th in the prelims.
In the 100 fly, Sophie Taylor, McLean and Shannon Pake put top 15 times down.
Returning the pool following their advancing times in the 50 free, Sia and Hanna returned for the 100 free. Sia finished eighth and Hanna finished 12th.
Springmeyer and Menkedick put together eighth and 11th place finishes in the 500 free.
The Lady Pirates team of Taylor, McLean, Sia, Springmeyer put together a fifth place finish in the 200
In the 100 backstroke, Taylor finished eight and Menkedick finished 11th.
In the 100 breaststroke, Reiger’s 15th place finish was tops for the Lady Pirates.
In the night cap, the Lady Pirates team of Springmeyer, Hanna, Menkedick and Taylor put the best finish of the night together in the 400 yard free relay. They finished fourth.
The sectional finals begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at Columbus North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.