CONNERSVILLE – It was a record day for the Greensburg Lady Pirates on Saturday during the EIAC Meet at Connersville.
All three Lady Pirates relay teams won and all three were school record breaking performances. The 200 meter medley was also an EIAC record by over two seconds.
The 200 team of Bailey Menkedick, Arianna Sia, Katie McLean and Brenner Hanna now own the record.
The group of Sophie Taylor, Sia, McLean and Sarah Springmeyer also took down an EIAC record by two second with their win in the 200 free relay.
Katie McLean broke the GCHS record with her winning time in the 100 fly as well.
Other individual victories came from Taylor (100 backstroke), Menkedick (500 free) and Sia (200 IM).
With her victories and record times, Menkedick was named Co-MVP of the EIAC.
Prior to Saturday’s swimming conference meet, the diving conference meet was held on Friday. East Central was the only team to have divers score and as the swimming and diving titles are not separate, the Trojans claimed the crowns.
The Trojans entered Saturday’s swimming meet with a 41 point lead and defeated the Lady Pirates by 35 team points at the end of the day Saturday.
Head coach Josh Hawkins shared his thoughts on missing out on the conference crown, despite a dominant day of swimming on Saturday.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time and never have I seen a team win all three relays in a championship meet in commanding fashion and yet lose the meet,” Hawkins said. “Nonetheless, all of our kids, boys and girls, swam amazing. This was probably one of if not the most satisfying swim meets of my coaching career. Every single one of our kids raced courageously, with heart and grit and I couldn’t have been more proud.”
