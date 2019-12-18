GREENSBURG — The Greensburg swimmers hosted the Batesville Bulldogs on Tuesday night as well as celebrated the 2020 class of seniors on the boys and girls team.
Senior boys Jacob Stuart and Joshua Sawyers were recognized as well as girls seniors Bailey Menkedick, Emma Nobbe, Madeline Burford and Grace Reiger.
In the pool, the Lady Pirates finished 1-2 in all three relay races en route to a 138-38 victory.
The boys team continues to fight the loss of last season’s most valuable swimmer Jacob Kuntz to a shoulder injury. They lost 105-47 on Tuesday night.
Victories came from:
In the 200 medley relay, the girls team of Sophie Taylor, Reiger, Katie McLean and Brenner Hanna took victory.
Sarah Springmeyer won the 200 free in a time of 2:11.6.
Arianna Sia won the 200 IM with a new personal record time of 2:29.62.
Hanna and Reiger went 1-2 in the 50 free, as Hanna set a new PR time of 27.83.
The boys team picked up their first win of the night in 50 free as Stuart won in 23.92 seconds.
Shannon Pake and Kendall Cuskaden won the diving competitions.
Springmeyer picked up her second win of the evening in the 100 fly.
Katie McLean won the 100 free.
The Pirates swept the 500 free events as Bailey Menkedick won the girls event and Shane Able won the boys event.
In the 200 free relay, it was the girls team of McLean, Pake, Sia and Springmeyer that took first place.
Kylie Hostetler and Matthew Reynolds joined the winning in the 100 back stroke, taking first place for each of their teams.
Sia claimed her second individual victory in the 100 breaststroke with a new PR of 1:16.8.
The third and final relay win for the Lady Pirates came in the 400 free relay as the team of Springmeyer, Menkedick, Taylor and Sia won
