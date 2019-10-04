GREENSBURG — Greensburg defeated Hauser on Wednesday, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14.
In game one, Hauser controlled most points and left the Pirates unable to execute.
“We were struggling to serve receive due to their very aggressive serving; however, we made adjustments and fixed our problems,” head coach June Rigney said. “This was, by far, the best serving team we have faced and we were expecting that. As the match progressed, our passers were able to manage the serves and allowed our hitters to be offensive.”
Serving was on point for the Pirates with Hannah Messer going 21-21, Raegan Rigney going 19-20 and Emma DeWeese serving 19-19.
Anna West led the way with 20 kills and Josie Nobbe had 13 kills.
Taylor Cooney finished with team high 34 assists.
“Taylor moved the ball across the net to go around their blocking and our hitters got quicker and more aggressive as the match went on,” Rigney said. “Emma DeWeese did a nice job in her role tonight and Ella Chapman put down four kills in key situations. Aliyah Evans used her court awareness to keep them out of system. Raegan Rigney, in game four got us off to a strong start with three great serves. Hannah Messer handled serve reception with great composure. Our hitters, Josie Nobbe and Anna West led us offensively, but they also stepped it up with blocking and defense. I like how we are progressing.”
The Lady Pirates are now 23-1 with three matches to go.
