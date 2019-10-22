GREENSBURG – On Tuesday, the Greensburg Lady Pirates volleyball team presented a check to Dennis Fogle of Decatur County Memorial Hospital from their Dig Pink Night.
The Pirates join the Lady Chargers and Lady Cougars in donating to the DCMH Pink Ribbon Fund.
With the Greensburg donation of $473,41, the three schools combined to donate an approximate $1,200 to the fun according to Fogle.
Pictured are the Lady Pirates presenting Fogle their donation on Tuesday morning.
