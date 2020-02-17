CHARLESTOWN — The Greensburg Lady Pirates were as determined as you can get.
Down 14 points in the final six minutes, the Pirates chipped away at the Salem Lady Lions lead until just five seconds remained where the opportunity for a game winning basket awaited the Pirates.
The shot however, did not fall and the Pirates season ended at the hands of the Lions for a second straight year, 53-52.
The Pirates reaches the regional championship game on Saturday evening after a morning victory over the Evansville Memorial Tigers in the regional semi-finals.
In that game the Pirates needed every point and rebound they could get, as the Tigers put on an offensive rebounding clinic. The Tigers pulled down 19 offensive rebounds to the Pirates 18 defensive rebounds.
Still though, as they had done many times before, the Pirates were able to find other ways to win.
Senior Aliyah Evans made certain her squad had another chance to play by putting together a 26 point and 13 rebound performance.
In the matinee, Evans was joined in double figures by Anna West off the bench with 11 points.
The victory set up the rematch with the Lady Lions for a spot in the semistate round (final four). The Lady Lions defeated the Washington Hatchets in their regional semi-final.
After jumping ahead 10-3, the Pirates gave up a 21-5 run and played from behind the rest of the way.
With pressure and persistence the Lady Pirates were given the opportunity to win their second regional in three years, but it was not meant to be.
Again, Evans led the Pirates in the championship game with 23 points and nine rebounds. She averaged 24.5 points and 11 rebounds in the two regional games.
Melina Wilkison scored 18 points in the championship game.
The Lady Pirates finish their season with a 24-4 record, another EIAC title and a third consecutive sectional title.
