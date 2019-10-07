The Greensburg Lady Pirates soccer team fell to Triton Central Tigers in the final regular-season game 3-0.
It only took four minutes for the Tigers to put the first of three points on the board. The first half was Triton Central’s game.
Pirate’s Keeper Ella Lowe saw 12 shots and the Pirates offense only took two shots on goal. The second half showed some life from the Pirates. They took a total of nine shots on goal by five different Pirates and they only allowed five more shots to be taken on Lowe.
Emily Rosales and Alaina Nobbe lead the team in shooting with a total of three shots each.
Katie Beam and Emilee Ernstes both had two shots while Macey Smith had one.
This represents the most shots by the most players all season.
The Lady Pirates finished the regular season 1-11-3. They host Indianapolis Shortridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their first sectional meeting.
