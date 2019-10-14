The Greensburg Lady Pirates fell to the Batesville Bulldogs 11-0 in sectional championship.
The Lady Pirates managed to keep the score at zero for almost twelve minutes which was better than the regular season meeting where the Bulldogs scored in the first minute.
Keeper Ella Lowe saw 34 shots and was able to win all but 11 of those challenges.
The Pirates managed to take only four shots on goal and they came in the second half. Shots taken by Alaina Nobbe, Hilary Ernstes, Emily Rosales and Mykenzi Morlan could not find the back of the goal.
Head coach Ryan Morlan shared his appreciation for the team’s fans support this season.
“Thank you to all the parents and fans that came out and supported us throughout the season,” Morlan said. “You all have amazing young ladies and it was my privilege to spend the last several months preparing and competing in a sport that they all enjoy.”
The Lady Pirates finish the season with a 2-12-3 record.
