Sr. Rita Vukovic age 89 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the convent. Born April 6, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, she is the daughter of Catherine (Nee: Fiedler) and Paul Vukovic. She entered the convent September 8, 1948 and made her final vows Aug…