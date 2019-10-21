BATESVILLE — The Greensburg Lady Pirates history making season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with a 5-set loss to eventual sectional champions Lawrenceburg.
The Pirates were defeated 25-18, 19-25, 25-12, 16-25, 10-15.
“We knew going in that it was going to be a battle to win and we were ready,” head coach June Rigney said. “We just ended up making too many errors and their strong offense made it difficult for us to turn defense into offense.”
The Lady Pirates finish the season with a 27-2 record. They won the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference (EIAC) title and will return all but three players to next year’s team.
