COLUMBUS — The Greensburg Girls Swim Team competed in Sectional 17 at Columbus North High School on Saturday, bringing home a 5th place finish in a sectional performance highlighted by two new school records and a Coach of the Year Award.
The Lady Pirates finished with 212.5 points, led by Sophomore Sophie Taylor with 43.5 points followed closely by Junior Sarah Springmeyer with 41. Other scorers for the Lady Pirates included Junior Arianna Sia, Senior Bailey Menkedick, Juniors Katie McLean and Benner Hanna, Senior Grace Reiger and Junior Shannon Pake.
Taylor set a new school record in the 100 Yard Butterfly, breaking a mark that was just recently set by teammate McLean during this year’s EIAC conference. The 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team of Springmeyer, Hanna, Menkedick and Taylor broke their own school record, a time that was also previously established at this year’s conference meet.
Head Coach Josh Hawkins tied for Coach of the Year, an award voted on by his peers. He and Assistant Coach Amy Hawkins orchestrated the team’s 5th place finish in a sectional dominated by perennial powerhouses Bloomington South, Bloomington North and Columbus North. The local sectional featured a total of 14 schools competing in up to 12 events. Only swimmers winning individual or relay events at their sectionals, or making state qualifying times, advance directly to the state meet held at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI. Those preliminaries are scheduled to start this Friday, February 14.
The boys swim team will compete in sectional preliminaries on Thursday, Feb 20 also at Columbus North High School, with finals set for Saturday, February 22.
Story provided by Jenni Hanna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.