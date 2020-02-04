GREENSBURG – The Indiana high school basketball polls were released Tuesday afternoon.
In girls basketball, the Greensburg Pirates (20-3) finished the season ranked No. 8 in the state according to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll. They meet Rushville on Wednesday night at South Dearborn to begin the state tournament.
In the coaches’ poll, the Lady Pirates received votes, but were unranked to close the season.
In boys basketball, the Greensburg Pirates and South Decatur Cougars saw no movement in their rankings.
The Greensburg Pirates (14-2) boys basketball team remains ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A basketball.
The South Decatur Cougars (16-1) boys basketball team remains ranked fourth in Class 2A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.