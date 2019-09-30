ANDERSON — The best round of the season by the Lady Pirates was not quite enough to clinch a spot in the state finals on Saturday.
For the third straight weekend, the Lady Pirates golf team put together their best round of the season, but it left them 16 strokes short of a top three finish in the Lapel Regional.
During the EIAC meet two weekends ago, the Lady Pirates shot 365. That score at the time was their lowest of the season.
Then at the IHSAA Sectional at the Greensburg Country Club, the Pirates shot a 355, a new team low.
On Saturday at Edgewood Golf Club, Ellie Acra led the way for the Pirates with an 80, Kennedy McCullough shot an 83, Megan Reisman shot an 88 and Sarah Stapp shot a 91 to give the Pirates a 342 team score. Emma Nobbe’s round of 109 was dropped from the team score.
The top three advancing teams were Columbus North (313), Noblesville (324) and Lapel (325). The Pirates 342 was good enough for a sixth place finish.
“We just have really hit our stride recently,” head coach Bryce Mize said. “We had a team round over 400 at the start of this season. The fact that we got our score down to 342 is incredible. The girls really worked hard, stuck it out and got us here. Unfortunately, the season ends here, but we cannot be dissapointed in shooting a 342.”
In 2018, the Pirates finished fourth in the Lapel Regional, shooting in the 350’s.
