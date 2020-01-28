CONNERSVILLE — Over the weekend the Greensburg Lady Pirates seventh and eighth grade basketball teams went to Connersville and dominated their competition.

Both teams left with a first place finish in the Connersville tournament.

The eight grade Pirates won their opening game 39-24 over Union County.

Carlee Adams led the team with 11 points. Hermoine Robinson added 10 points.

In the championship game, the team defeated Connersville 33-15. Adams again led the team with 10 points.

The seventh grade Pirates defeated Greenfield 31-21 behind 19 points from Mylie Wilkison.

In the championship game, the Pirates defeated Union County 41-20 behind 18 points from Leah West.

