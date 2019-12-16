St. LEON — The Greensburg Lady Pirates swimmers claimed victory on Saturday at the East Central Relays defeating East Central, Greenwod, New Palestine and Connersville.
The non-typical event conists of all relay events, 12 in total.
The Lady Pirates came away with two wins, but the quality of depth within the Lady Pirates allowed for high finishes across the boad.
The Pirates won the 200 FR with Brenner Hanne, Bekah Porter, Kylie Hostetler and Grace Reiger.
The trio of Arianna Sia, Sophie Taylor and Bailey Menkedick won the 150 backstroke relay in a school record time.
The Pirates swimmers return to the pool on Tuesday at home against Batesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.