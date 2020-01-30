GREENSBURG — It was a night of celebration for Greensburg High School all around as the senior members of the Lady Pirates were recognized for senior night and both the Lady Pirates and Pirates picked up conference victories.
For the Lady Pirates (20-3), the 51-35 victory clinched another EIAC title for the program.
A shaky start was quickly turned around in the second half.
The two teams went into the halftime break separated by just two points, but the Lady Pirates proved to have more in the tank than the Lawrenceburg Lady Tigers in the second half.
Without senior leader Julianna Kemper, the Tigers were simply outgunned by the motion and pace of the Lady Pirates.
With the win, the Pirates finish with a perfect 7-0 record in the EIAC.
Melina Wilkison led the team in scoring with 17 points. She was joined in double figures by Micha Morrison with 12 and Aliyah Evans with 11.
Following the game, and before the boys game tipped, the Pirates seniors were recognized.
Senior Bailey Springmeyer plans to attend Olney Central College to become a radiology tech. There she will play softball.
Senior Allison Ralston plans to study nursing at IUPUC after high school.
Carlee Phillips will attend the University of Indianapolis to study nursing.
Sisters Micha Morrison and Rose Morrison will each attend the University of Indianapolis. Micha plans to study nursing and Rose plans to study respiratory therapy.
Last but not least, senior Aliyah Evans plans to study either business or exercise science at Marian University, where she will continue her basketball career.
Boys game
In the back end of the double header, the Greensburg Pirates (14-2) defeated the Lawrenceburg Tigers 58-46.
After an already shaky first half, in which the team went to the locker room down by a point, the Pirates gave up a 9-0 run to start the second half.
Following the run, the Pirates found themselves down 10 points with just over 12 minutes of action remaining.
Over the course of the next eight minutes of action, the Pirates went on a 23-2 run to not only regain the lead but blow past the Tigers.
The run at the final horn over the final 12 minutes was 33-11.
Only three Pirates attempted a field goal in the game.
Andrew Welage shot the ball 15 times and scored 23 points. Lane Sparks shot the ball 14 times and scored 20 points. Miles Wilkison shot the ball eight times and scored 13 points.
The Lady Pirates now enter the IHSAA tournament against Rushville on Wednesday night at South Dearborn. The tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Pirates return to action at Rushville next Thursday night.
