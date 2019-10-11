ST. LEON — Greensburg captured their first EIAC title since 2001 defeating East Central 25-22, 25-20, 28-26 on Thursday night.
“It was a match that was intense and competitive knowing both teams were vying for the title,” head coach June Rigney said. “We played very well and made so many adjustments throughout the match that enabled us to beat the Trojans in three sets.”
The stats of this match really don’t tell the story.
“Each of our girls did what they were on the court to do, along with a little more, and it was so evident they were playing with a purpose,” Rigney said. “Our go-to girls were effective tonight and our role players were fantastic as well.”
The Lady Pirates were able to rally in many instances throughout the match. Just when it appeared as though East Central was going to pull away with a large lead, the Pirates were able to break the momentum with a big play.
The Lady Pirates served very well as a team only missing two serves in the match.
Greensburg served with great accuracy and confidence. Hannah Messer served 23-23 with three aces, with Raegan Rigney and Taylor Cooney were 12-12.
Josie Nobbe led the way for the Pirates with 12 kills. Aliyah Evans added eight.
Anna West finished the match with 11 kills, including putting down her 1000th career kill.
“Those three were very smart tonight,” Rigney said. “They were able to make adjustments to find a way to be offensive and get kills.”
Taylor Cooney led the way with 30 assists.
“Taylor is such a key factor in our success,” Rigney said. “She is so coachable and smart.”
Defensively, picking up digs were Raegan Rigney 14, Ellie Jackson, 12 and Josie Nobbe 11.
“These three worked exceptionally hard tonight,” Rigney said. “They were reading, reacting, and leaving it all on the floor. The points were long, hard-fought, and exhausting.”
“This was a huge team victory tonight,” Rigney said. “Everyone of our players were significant contributors to the outcome of the night. Ella Chapman was huge on the block and put down three kills when we needed them. Jenna Foster served well and defensively was very active, Ellie Jackson managed outside sets very well and played her defensive position with great composure.”
The Lady Pirates now turn their focus on the IHSAA State Tournament beginning next week.
